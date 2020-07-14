All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Bella Grace

Open Now until 5pm
100 North Main Street · (901) 245-5130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Old Fort

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,636

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Grace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. Whether you choose a home with three or four bathrooms youll enjoy high-end finishes throughout plus included washer/dryer, two-tone paint, large walk in closets, extra storage, private patios, stainless steel appliances and attached garages. \n\nLocated in the heart of Pleasant Grove, Bella Grace is within walking distance of several restaurants and shops. Youll enjoy convenient city amenities like the Pleasant Grove Library, Recreation Center and Pool. Plus, take time to celebrate with the city during Strawberry Days, the longest running community celebration in Utah! \n\nBella Grace is just minutes from Salt Lake City and the Orem-Provo district. If you yearn for a city that has small-town country charm mixed with big city attractions, Pleasant Grove is the place for you. With breathtaking mountain and lake views, Utahs City of Trees is the perfect setting to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $249
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply and 75lbs weight limit
Parking Details: 2 car attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Grace have any available units?
Bella Grace has a unit available for $1,636 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Bella Grace have?
Some of Bella Grace's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Grace currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Grace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Grace pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Grace is pet friendly.
Does Bella Grace offer parking?
Yes, Bella Grace offers parking.
Does Bella Grace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Grace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Grace have a pool?
No, Bella Grace does not have a pool.
Does Bella Grace have accessible units?
No, Bella Grace does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Grace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Grace has units with dishwashers.
Does Bella Grace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bella Grace has units with air conditioning.
