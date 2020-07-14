Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access

Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. Whether you choose a home with three or four bathrooms youll enjoy high-end finishes throughout plus included washer/dryer, two-tone paint, large walk in closets, extra storage, private patios, stainless steel appliances and attached garages.



Located in the heart of Pleasant Grove, Bella Grace is within walking distance of several restaurants and shops. Youll enjoy convenient city amenities like the Pleasant Grove Library, Recreation Center and Pool. Plus, take time to celebrate with the city during Strawberry Days, the longest running community celebration in Utah!



Bella Grace is just minutes from Salt Lake City and the Orem-Provo district. If you yearn for a city that has small-town country charm mixed with big city attractions, Pleasant Grove is the place for you. With breathtaking mountain and lake views, Utahs City of Trees is the perfect setting to call home.