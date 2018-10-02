All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

594 S 1050 W Unit A

594 S 1050 W · (385) 236-5514
Location

594 S 1050 W, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 594 S 1050 W Unit A · Avail. Jul 17

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
594 S 1050 W Unit A Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhouse In Pleasant Grove! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

This unit is right down the street from the freeway and is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!

This 3-bedroom 2 bath townhome is gorgeous. This unique urban layout features a beautiful kitchen and living room, a large one car attached garage that can be entered from the living room. It also provides a private master bedroom with full bath, two large bedrooms a second full bath and laundry closet.

It also has the stake garden right behind this unit which is on a well and free to use and garden. Lots of yard and grass to play.

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($20/month)

Includes the following

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: All Utilities

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE5857596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 S 1050 W Unit A have any available units?
594 S 1050 W Unit A has a unit available for $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 594 S 1050 W Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
594 S 1050 W Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 S 1050 W Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 594 S 1050 W Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 594 S 1050 W Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 594 S 1050 W Unit A does offer parking.
Does 594 S 1050 W Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 S 1050 W Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 S 1050 W Unit A have a pool?
No, 594 S 1050 W Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 594 S 1050 W Unit A have accessible units?
No, 594 S 1050 W Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 594 S 1050 W Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 S 1050 W Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 594 S 1050 W Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 594 S 1050 W Unit A has units with air conditioning.
