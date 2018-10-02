Amenities

594 S 1050 W Unit A Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhouse In Pleasant Grove! - ADDITIONAL INFO:

This unit is right down the street from the freeway and is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!



This 3-bedroom 2 bath townhome is gorgeous. This unique urban layout features a beautiful kitchen and living room, a large one car attached garage that can be entered from the living room. It also provides a private master bedroom with full bath, two large bedrooms a second full bath and laundry closet.



It also has the stake garden right behind this unit which is on a well and free to use and garden. Lots of yard and grass to play.



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: All Utilities



