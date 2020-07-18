All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1678 West 680 North

1678 W 680 N · (801) 613-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1678 W 680 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Mud Hole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1678 West 680 North · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Area Close to Everything...Must See - Amazing 2 bedrooms and 1 bath bottom unit in a great area and close to everything. Good size bedrooms. Must see.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call or Text 801-613-8680 or visit www.iProRealtyRentals.com to schedule a walkthrough of this property.

PET-FRIENDLY. Keeping a pet requires the consent of management, payment of applicable fees/deposits, and execution of pet addendum. Pet fees: $800.00 per pet refundable deposit and $40 per pet per month pet rent. Pet's subject to Owner's approval.

Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass a full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
Criminal background check review.

APPLICATION:
Before you visit the property or submitting an application we suggest you view our qualifications to rent at www.iProRealtyRentals.com at the tenant tab. Be advised an increased deposit may be required on applications with a lower credit score and other factors listed on our website. We process all applications, the first application that completes all paperwork requirements will be processed first.

If you are interested in this property please visit our website at
www.iProRealtyRentals.com click on this property and fill out the application link.

$40 application fee per applicant 18 years or older for background/credit check (non-refundable). Prior to putting in an application, you can text our office at 801-613-8680 to ask if we already have an application in prior to paying for your application. All application fees are NON-refundable.

We abide by the terms of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

TENANT CHARGES:
*Security Deposit 100% refundable
*$40 Application fee per applicant 18 or older (non-refundable)
*Tenant to sign up and pay directly Gas and Electric
*$10.00 monthly processing & maintenance fee in addition to the monthly rent.
*Tenant will be responsible to obtain renters insurance
*$195.00 Lease Initiation Fee (one time fee collected at move-in)

COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

If viewing this unit you must wear a mask and refrain touching countertops, door handles, appliances, lighting, faucets, and using bathrooms. Also, please NO children under 18 should enter the home.

The safety of our clients, advisors, and community is of utmost importance to us.

iPro Realty Network Property Management is a full-service property management and sales brokerage.

(All information is considered accurate, but not guaranteed and is subject to change anytime)

(RLNE5906214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1678 West 680 North have any available units?
1678 West 680 North has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1678 West 680 North currently offering any rent specials?
1678 West 680 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1678 West 680 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1678 West 680 North is pet friendly.
Does 1678 West 680 North offer parking?
No, 1678 West 680 North does not offer parking.
Does 1678 West 680 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1678 West 680 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1678 West 680 North have a pool?
No, 1678 West 680 North does not have a pool.
Does 1678 West 680 North have accessible units?
No, 1678 West 680 North does not have accessible units.
Does 1678 West 680 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1678 West 680 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1678 West 680 North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1678 West 680 North does not have units with air conditioning.
