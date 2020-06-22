638 W 1870 S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazing, Brand new Single Family Home in Payson - Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this brand new home located in southeast Payson! This beautiful house features flowing wood laminate flooring, a large open kitchen with quartz counters, three spacious bedrooms including a master suite, and plenty of storage/rec space in the unfinished basement. With a 3 car attached garage, you will have plenty of parking and the yard provides tons of space to play. This won't last long! Call/text Cheri today for more information; (385) 325-2929



Financials:

Rent: $2200/month

Security deposit: $2200 OAC

Utilities: paid by tenant

Application fee: $35 per person 18 and over

Lease Initiation Fee: $150 one time fee

Pet Fee: $200/animal

Pet Rent: $50/animal/month

12 month lease



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5849074)