Payson, UT
638 W 1870 S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

638 W 1870 S

638 W 1870 S · (385) 325-2929
Location

638 W 1870 S, Payson, UT 84651

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 638 W 1870 S · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3456 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing, Brand new Single Family Home in Payson - Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this brand new home located in southeast Payson! This beautiful house features flowing wood laminate flooring, a large open kitchen with quartz counters, three spacious bedrooms including a master suite, and plenty of storage/rec space in the unfinished basement. With a 3 car attached garage, you will have plenty of parking and the yard provides tons of space to play. This won't last long! Call/text Cheri today for more information; (385) 325-2929

Financials:
Rent: $2200/month
Security deposit: $2200 OAC
Utilities: paid by tenant
Application fee: $35 per person 18 and over
Lease Initiation Fee: $150 one time fee
Pet Fee: $200/animal
Pet Rent: $50/animal/month
12 month lease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 W 1870 S have any available units?
638 W 1870 S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 638 W 1870 S currently offering any rent specials?
638 W 1870 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 W 1870 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 W 1870 S is pet friendly.
Does 638 W 1870 S offer parking?
Yes, 638 W 1870 S does offer parking.
Does 638 W 1870 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 W 1870 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 W 1870 S have a pool?
No, 638 W 1870 S does not have a pool.
Does 638 W 1870 S have accessible units?
No, 638 W 1870 S does not have accessible units.
Does 638 W 1870 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 W 1870 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 W 1870 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 W 1870 S does not have units with air conditioning.
