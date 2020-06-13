Apartment List
/
UT
/
park city
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Park City, UT

Finding an apartment in Park City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
1420 Park Avenue Available 07/06/20 Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1327 Park Avenue
1327 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Unfurnished Home in Historic Old Town - Adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, unfurnished duplex on Park Ave across the street from City Park! This property was recently updated with new carpet, hard flooring, and fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Park City

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
Results within 5 miles of Park City

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 Bath Town home just off I-80 - Just 25 minutes to down town SLC, this spacious town home has a 2 car garage, extra storage, master suite, spacious kitchen and large bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10347 N Sightline Cr
10347 Sightline Circle, Hideout, UT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3400 sqft
Hideout Dream. 4 bedroom home just outside Park city - Amazing 4 bedroom home in Hideout, UT. Just minutes to Park City. Enjoy the views that others pay millions for. 4 bed, 3 1/2 baths, 3100 Sqft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1123 East Beehive Drive
1123 Beehive Dr, Silver Summit, UT
9 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Silver Creek Shared Home - 9 bed, 4 bath, 2 car garage, 3300 Square foot, share space with roomys. Centrally located and great price.
Results within 10 miles of Park City
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
24 Units Available
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,239
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1128 S 820 E #7203
1128 S 820 E, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Heber Condo -$1800 - Brand new home at the Village on 12th. LVP flooring, dog friendly home ready to move into. Washer/Dryer are included.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinebrook
1 Unit Available
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1767 E Longview Dr.
1767 Longview Drive, Hideout, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2876 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath Hideout Home - The perfect, secluded area, in Hideout. Three spacious bedrooms with a wonderful Master Suite. An Open Floor plan. Amazing views of the hillside.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1971 N Callaway Dr
1971 North Callaway Drive, Heber, UT
6 Bedrooms
$4,350
4907 sqft
Stunning 6 bedroom six bath house for lease in the cove next to the Coyote Trails and floating canals. 8 minutes from Deer Valley. Exceptional views. Beautifully landscaped in front and back yards with an organic garden in the large fenced backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
290 Aspen Drive
290 Aspen Drive, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1438 sqft
Perfect home right at the top of the Summit! Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake Valley and 10 minutes from downtown Park City. Recently updated, awesome loft area, high ceilings in master bedroom, gas fireplace, 2 car garage plus carport, ETC.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Park City, UT

Finding an apartment in Park City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

