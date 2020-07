Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups. We also provide several outdoor amenities to fill your days off with fun. Spend a day at our sparkling summer pool, have a game of basketball, tennis, or volley ball. We even have a playground for the kiddos. Enjoy a nice barbeque with the grills and picnic tables we have provided conveniently just outside your apartment home. We are currently RENOVATING apartments! Renovations include brand new cabinets, countertops, appliances, flooring, lighting fixtures, and vanities. Let us know if you are interested in being one of the first to get into these great deals!