Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse courtyard playground

Cherry Hill Apartments is a charming community in the heart of Orem. Our community is pet friendly and offers an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facility and playground as well as covered assigned parking and picnic areas. Our apartment homes feature dishwashers, air conditioning and new cabinets and counter tops.