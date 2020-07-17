All apartments in Orem
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

745 W 640 N

745 West 640 North · (385) 985-3848
Location

745 West 640 North, Orem, UT 84057
Geneva

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 745 W 640 N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
745 W 640 N Available 08/01/20 Nice Home In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 5 Bedroom Rambler Home With Large Fenced Yard And Mature Plantings. This home is close to just about everything, but is off the beaten path.

Year built: 1979
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 2
Square Feet: 2,100
Garage: Two Car
Rent Amount: $1,650 / month
Deposit: $1,650
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

NO SMOKING/NO PETS

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 385-985-3848 to schedule a time to view the home.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports and is committed to equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE5036641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 W 640 N have any available units?
745 W 640 N has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 745 W 640 N currently offering any rent specials?
745 W 640 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 W 640 N pet-friendly?
No, 745 W 640 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 745 W 640 N offer parking?
Yes, 745 W 640 N offers parking.
Does 745 W 640 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 W 640 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 W 640 N have a pool?
No, 745 W 640 N does not have a pool.
Does 745 W 640 N have accessible units?
Yes, 745 W 640 N has accessible units.
Does 745 W 640 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 W 640 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 W 640 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 W 640 N does not have units with air conditioning.
