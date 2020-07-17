Amenities

garage accessible

745 W 640 N Available 08/01/20 Nice Home In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 5 Bedroom Rambler Home With Large Fenced Yard And Mature Plantings. This home is close to just about everything, but is off the beaten path.



Year built: 1979

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Square Feet: 2,100

Garage: Two Car

Rent Amount: $1,650 / month

Deposit: $1,650

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities



NO SMOKING/NO PETS



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 385-985-3848 to schedule a time to view the home.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports and is committed to equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



