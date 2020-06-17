All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 651 N 30 E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
651 N 30 E
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

651 N 30 E

651 N 30 E · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Sunset Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

651 N 30 E, Orem, UT 84058
Sunset Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 651 N 30 E · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL:
$799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires)

ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
The Loch's, located just west of I-15 on 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly sought after development in the Waters Edge community. Waters Edge consists of more than 400 acres that stretch to the shoreline of Utah Lake. 78 acres are open space, and more than 27 acres are enriched with parks, splash pads, playgrounds, soccer fields, and sports courts.

Notable Waters Edge highlights:

Tucker Row community park
Huge open grass spaces
2 clubhouses
Pools
Workout center
18-acre park
Splash-pad
Playgrounds
3 Athletic fields
Pavilions
6-acre neighborhood park
3-Acre Beach park
Sandy beach
Pavilions
7 miles of Asphalt Trails

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE4423671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 N 30 E have any available units?
651 N 30 E has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 N 30 E have?
Some of 651 N 30 E's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 N 30 E currently offering any rent specials?
651 N 30 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 N 30 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 N 30 E is pet friendly.
Does 651 N 30 E offer parking?
Yes, 651 N 30 E does offer parking.
Does 651 N 30 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 N 30 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 N 30 E have a pool?
Yes, 651 N 30 E has a pool.
Does 651 N 30 E have accessible units?
No, 651 N 30 E does not have accessible units.
Does 651 N 30 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 N 30 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 N 30 E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 651 N 30 E has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 651 N 30 E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity