All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 342 W 490 N G203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
342 W 490 N G203
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

342 W 490 N G203

342 West 490 North · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

342 West 490 North, Orem, UT 84057
Geneva

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 342 W 490 N G203 · Avail. Jun 30

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Internet, Electric, & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

COMMUNITY:
This beautiful condo, located just west of I-15 via 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is in the highly sought after Lakefront at Vineyard Town Center development. Lakefront at Vineyard Town Center is loaded with amenities, and is just a short walk to Utah Lake.

Notable Lakefront highlights:

• Walking Trails
• Parks
• Open Space
• Clubhouse
• Swimming Pool
• Beachfront Access
• Fitness Center
• Playgrounds
• Pickleball Courts
• Basketball Court

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE5835586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 W 490 N G203 have any available units?
342 W 490 N G203 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 342 W 490 N G203 have?
Some of 342 W 490 N G203's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 W 490 N G203 currently offering any rent specials?
342 W 490 N G203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 W 490 N G203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 W 490 N G203 is pet friendly.
Does 342 W 490 N G203 offer parking?
No, 342 W 490 N G203 does not offer parking.
Does 342 W 490 N G203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 W 490 N G203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 W 490 N G203 have a pool?
Yes, 342 W 490 N G203 has a pool.
Does 342 W 490 N G203 have accessible units?
No, 342 W 490 N G203 does not have accessible units.
Does 342 W 490 N G203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 W 490 N G203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 W 490 N G203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 342 W 490 N G203 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 342 W 490 N G203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity