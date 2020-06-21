Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance gym pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access

342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO:

Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Amenities Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Internet, Electric, & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.



COMMUNITY:

This beautiful condo, located just west of I-15 via 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is in the highly sought after Lakefront at Vineyard Town Center development. Lakefront at Vineyard Town Center is loaded with amenities, and is just a short walk to Utah Lake.



Notable Lakefront highlights:



• Walking Trails

• Parks

• Open Space

• Clubhouse

• Swimming Pool

• Beachfront Access

• Fitness Center

• Playgrounds

• Pickleball Courts

• Basketball Court



*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***



(RLNE5835586)