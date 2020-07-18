336 W 490 N G203

Amenities
Lovely 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Internet, Electric, & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
COMMUNITY:
Edge Condo, located just west of I-15 via 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly-sought-after Lakefront condo at the Vineyard Town Center development. The 3-bed, 2-bath condo includes onsite parking as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. This convenient location also allows quick access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants, not to mention, astonishing views of Utah Lake.
Notable Lakefront Highlights:
• Walking Trails
• Parks
• Open Space
• Clubhouse
• Swimming Pool
• Beachfront Access
• Fitness Center
• Playgrounds
• Pickleball Courts
• Basketball Court
*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***
