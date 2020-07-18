336 W 490 N G203

Amenities

Lovely 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Amenities Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Internet, Electric, & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

COMMUNITY:

Edge Condo, located just west of I-15 via 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly-sought-after Lakefront condo at the Vineyard Town Center development. The 3-bed, 2-bath condo includes onsite parking as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. This convenient location also allows quick access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants, not to mention, astonishing views of Utah Lake.



Notable Lakefront Highlights:

• Walking Trails

• Parks

• Open Space

• Clubhouse

• Swimming Pool

• Beachfront Access

• Fitness Center

• Playgrounds

• Pickleball Courts

• Basketball Court



