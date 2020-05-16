All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 1190 West 1330 South - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
1190 West 1330 South - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

1190 West 1330 South - 1

1190 West 1330 South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1190 West 1330 South, Orem, UT 84058
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This darling pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods has been updated with full paint, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, new water heater, new baseboards. Tons of storage. Country Woods is within walking distance of UVU and just minutes from Vineyard Front Runner. Clubhouse has a Fitness Center, but no pool. However, Chambery next door has a pool so make friends with someone there! No smoking/vaping, small pet, under 20 lbs with additional fees and deposits. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Families or singles (max three).
Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Inurance required.
Pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods Community. Walking distance to UVU, minutes from Front Runner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 have any available units?
1190 West 1330 South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 have?
Some of 1190 West 1330 South - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 West 1330 South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1190 West 1330 South - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 West 1330 South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1190 West 1330 South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1190 West 1330 South - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 West 1330 South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1190 West 1330 South - 1 has a pool.
Does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1190 West 1330 South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1190 West 1330 South - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1190 West 1330 South - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1190 West 1330 South - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College