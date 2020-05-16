1190 West 1330 South - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

This darling pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods has been updated with full paint, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, new water heater, new baseboards. Tons of storage. Country Woods is within walking distance of UVU and just minutes from Vineyard Front Runner. Clubhouse has a Fitness Center, but no pool. However, Chambery next door has a pool so make friends with someone there! No smoking/vaping, small pet, under 20 lbs with additional fees and deposits. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Families or singles (max three).

Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Inurance required.

Pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods Community. Walking distance to UVU, minutes from Front Runner