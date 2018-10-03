All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 1111 N 150 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
1111 N 150 W
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1111 N 150 W

1111 North 150 West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1111 North 150 West, Orem, UT 84057
Windsor South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment in Orem UT - Property Id: 297554

Available July 1st.

Recently remodeled, 3 bedroom basement apartment with private driveway parking & private entrance. Close to Windsor Elementary and park, University Mall, Orem Library, UVU, BYU, . Quick Freeway access. On a quiet side street. No pets allowed.

Includes Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave & Fridge.

$1000 Required deposit. Utilities split 50/50 with upstairs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297554
Property Id 297554

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N 150 W have any available units?
1111 N 150 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 1111 N 150 W have?
Some of 1111 N 150 W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N 150 W currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N 150 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N 150 W pet-friendly?
No, 1111 N 150 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1111 N 150 W offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N 150 W does offer parking.
Does 1111 N 150 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 N 150 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N 150 W have a pool?
No, 1111 N 150 W does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N 150 W have accessible units?
No, 1111 N 150 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N 150 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N 150 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 N 150 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 N 150 W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College