100 East 630 North

Amenities
ADDITIONAL INFO:
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad
COMMUNITY:
The Lochs is a highly sought-after community located on the west side of the Salt Lake City Valley in Herriman, UT. The 3-story Payton V3 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. In addition, residents at The Lochs enjoy outstanding views of the Wasatch Mountain Range to the east, the Oquirrh Mountains to the west, Traverse Ridge to the south, and the Great Salt Lake to the north. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,320, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,320, Available 8/17/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.