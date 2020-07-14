Amenities

Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university. Shopping, fine restaurants, theaters, and multiple book stores are just minutes from your front door. Within walking distance of Christopher Village, you'll discover many convenient services such as grocery stores, banks, postal services, and a hair salon. Just minutes from home is Interstate 15 and 84, offering a quick and easy trip to surrounding areas or connections to other highways.



Graced by lush landscaping and mature trees, Christopher Village offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in a quiet, residential setting. Our creatively designed two bedroom floor plan provides a spacious, open environment. Our apartment homes come with well appointed amenities that include a fireplace, storage space, ceiling fans, a refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning.



At Christopher Village, we provide a variety of recreational activities to help you enjoy an afternoon. Take a relaxing swim in our beautiful resort-style swimming pool. Other amenities include laundry facility, private balconies, on-call maintenance, reserved covered parking and so much more. Come home to Christopher Village today! You'll be proud to call Christopher Village your new oasis. Visit our photo gallery or call us for a personal tour!