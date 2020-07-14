All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like Christopher Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
Christopher Village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Christopher Village

Open Now until 5:30pm
4935 Old Post Rd · (586) 788-1712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT 84403
Southeast Ogden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 85 · Avail. now

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
dog park
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university. Shopping, fine restaurants, theaters, and multiple book stores are just minutes from your front door. Within walking distance of Christopher Village, you'll discover many convenient services such as grocery stores, banks, postal services, and a hair salon. Just minutes from home is Interstate 15 and 84, offering a quick and easy trip to surrounding areas or connections to other highways. \n\nGraced by lush landscaping and mature trees, Christopher Village offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in a quiet, residential setting. Our creatively designed two bedroom floor plan provides a spacious, open environment. Our apartment homes come with well appointed amenities that include a fireplace, storage space, ceiling fans, a refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning.\n\nAt Christopher Village, we provide a variety of recreational activities to help you enjoy an afternoon. Take a relaxing swim in our beautiful resort-style swimming pool. Other amenities include laundry facility, private balconies, on-call maintenance, reserved covered parking and so much more. Come home to Christopher Village today! You'll be proud to call Christopher Village your new oasis. Visit our photo gallery or call us for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
fee: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking $15/month, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Christopher Village have any available units?
Christopher Village has a unit available for $1,037 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does Christopher Village have?
Some of Christopher Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Village currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Christopher Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Village is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Village offer parking?
Yes, Christopher Village offers parking.
Does Christopher Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Christopher Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Village have a pool?
Yes, Christopher Village has a pool.
Does Christopher Village have accessible units?
No, Christopher Village does not have accessible units.
Does Christopher Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Christopher Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Christopher Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr
Ogden, UT 84401
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms
Ogden Apartments with BalconyOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity