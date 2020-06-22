All apartments in Ogden
829 Healy St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

829 Healy St

829 Healy Street · (385) 259-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT 84403
T.O. Smith

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 829 Healy St · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property has a great front and back yard and is fully fenced! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5851770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Healy St have any available units?
829 Healy St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Healy St have?
Some of 829 Healy St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Healy St currently offering any rent specials?
829 Healy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Healy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Healy St is pet friendly.
Does 829 Healy St offer parking?
No, 829 Healy St does not offer parking.
Does 829 Healy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Healy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Healy St have a pool?
No, 829 Healy St does not have a pool.
Does 829 Healy St have accessible units?
No, 829 Healy St does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Healy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Healy St has units with dishwashers.
