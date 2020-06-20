567 E 27th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a large basement unit with plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, updated paint and carpet, walk in closets and much more! Large back yard and storage shed are included. This unit vacant and ready to go, will not last long, call us today!



THE DETAILS;

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Rent $695

Deposit $695

One time lease initiation fee of $350

Tenant to pay for all utilities in their basement apartment

**Confirm with office for any other additional questions you may have**.



PROPERTY MANAGER INFORMATION;

Kristin Hacking

385-800-8571

Kristin@mjare.com



Schools Nearby

James Madison School - Elementary School

2563 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401



Mound Fort Junior High School - Middle School

1400 Mound Fort Dr, Ogden, UT 84404



Ogden High School - High School

2828 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403



Amenities: Washer and Dryer hookups