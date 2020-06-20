567 E 27th St.

Amenities
This is a large basement unit with plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, updated paint and carpet, walk in closets and much more! Large back yard and storage shed are included. This unit vacant and ready to go, will not last long, call us today!
THE DETAILS;
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Rent $695
Deposit $695
One time lease initiation fee of $350
Tenant to pay for all utilities in their basement apartment
**Confirm with office for any other additional questions you may have**.
PROPERTY MANAGER INFORMATION;
Kristin Hacking
385-800-8571
Kristin@mjare.com
Schools Nearby
James Madison School - Elementary School
2563 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401
Mound Fort Junior High School - Middle School
1400 Mound Fort Dr, Ogden, UT 84404
Ogden High School - High School
2828 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403
Amenities: Washer and Dryer hookups