567 E 27th St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

567 E 27th St.

567 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

567 27th Street, Ogden, UT 84403
East Central Ogden

Amenities

This is a large basement unit with plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, updated paint and carpet, walk in closets and much more! Large back yard and storage shed are included. This unit vacant and ready to go, will not last long, call us today!

THE DETAILS;
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Rent $695
Deposit $695
One time lease initiation fee of $350
Tenant to pay for all utilities in their basement apartment
**Confirm with office for any other additional questions you may have**.

PROPERTY MANAGER INFORMATION;
Kristin Hacking
385-800-8571
Kristin@mjare.com

Schools Nearby
James Madison School - Elementary School
2563 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401

Mound Fort Junior High School - Middle School
1400 Mound Fort Dr, Ogden, UT 84404

Ogden High School - High School
2828 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403

Amenities: Washer and Dryer hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 E 27th St. have any available units?
567 E 27th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ogden, UT.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 E 27th St. have?
Some of 567 E 27th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 E 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
567 E 27th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 E 27th St. pet-friendly?
No, 567 E 27th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 567 E 27th St. offer parking?
No, 567 E 27th St. does not offer parking.
Does 567 E 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 E 27th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 E 27th St. have a pool?
No, 567 E 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 567 E 27th St. have accessible units?
No, 567 E 27th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 567 E 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 E 27th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
