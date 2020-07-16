2361 Harrison Blvd 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed House on East Bench? - Property Id: 284383



Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom with cultured marble surround. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. This property has it all! Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.



Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488



KEY FEATURES:

Rent: $1295/month

Sq Footage: 1500+ sqft.

Bedroom: 3

Bathroom: 1

Deposit: $1295 (deposit due upon application acceptance)

Pet fee: $50 per month

Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water

Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284383

Property Id 284383



(RLNE5913211)