2361 Harrison Blvd 1

Amenities
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed House on East Bench? - Property Id: 284383
Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom with cultured marble surround. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. This property has it all! Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.
Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488
KEY FEATURES:
Rent: $1295/month
Sq Footage: 1500+ sqft.
Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 1
Deposit: $1295 (deposit due upon application acceptance)
Pet fee: $50 per month
Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water
Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284383
Property Id 284383
(RLNE5913211)