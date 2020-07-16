All apartments in Ogden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

2361 Harrison Blvd 1

2361 Harrison Boulevard · (801) 425-1488
Location

2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401
East Central Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed House on East Bench? - Property Id: 284383

Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom with cultured marble surround. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. This property has it all! Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.

Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488

KEY FEATURES:
Rent: $1295/month
Sq Footage: 1500+ sqft.
Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 1
Deposit: $1295 (deposit due upon application acceptance)
Pet fee: $50 per month
Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water
Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284383
Property Id 284383

(RLNE5913211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 have any available units?
2361 Harrison Blvd 1 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 have?
Some of 2361 Harrison Blvd 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2361 Harrison Blvd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 offer parking?
No, 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 have a pool?
No, 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 have accessible units?
No, 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2361 Harrison Blvd 1 has units with dishwashers.
