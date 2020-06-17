All apartments in Ogden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2238 Ogden Ave 1

2238 Ogden Avenue · (801) 425-1488
Location

2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401
Ogden Central Buisness District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173

Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood. 1 minute walk to downtown, Megaplex theatres, the Ogden Temple, and much more! New vinyl flooring. Remodeled bathrooms. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.

Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488

KEY FEATURES:
Rent: $1245/month
Sq Footage: 1500+ sqft.
Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 1
Lease Duration: Minimum 6 month lease required
Deposit: $1245 (deposit due upon application acceptance)
Pet fee: $50 per month
Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water
Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180173
Property Id 180173

(RLNE5847562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2238 Ogden Ave 1 have any available units?
2238 Ogden Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 Ogden Ave 1 have?
Some of 2238 Ogden Ave 1's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Ogden Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Ogden Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Ogden Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 Ogden Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2238 Ogden Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2238 Ogden Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2238 Ogden Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Ogden Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Ogden Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2238 Ogden Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Ogden Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2238 Ogden Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Ogden Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 Ogden Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

