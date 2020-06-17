2238 Ogden Ave 1.

Amenities

??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173



Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood. 1 minute walk to downtown, Megaplex theatres, the Ogden Temple, and much more! New vinyl flooring. Remodeled bathrooms. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.



Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488



KEY FEATURES:

Rent: $1245/month

Sq Footage: 1500+ sqft.

Bedroom: 3

Bathroom: 1

Lease Duration: Minimum 6 month lease required

Deposit: $1245 (deposit due upon application acceptance)

Pet fee: $50 per month

Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water

Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180173

