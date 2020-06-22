All apartments in Ogden
Location

145 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401
Ogden Central Buisness District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

New carpet on 2nd level and new flooring on the main level.

This 1374 sqft condo has 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large walk-in-closet in master bedroom. Full master bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, smooth top stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer included. 1 carport and 1 assigned uncovered parking space. Central air conditioner.

Owner pays water/sewer/trash. You pay only gas and electric.

Rent is $1200 per month with $1500 security deposit. Must either have renter's insurance or sign a Property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month.

NO Pets and no smoking.

Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this wonderful townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 25th St have any available units?
145 25th St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 25th St have?
Some of 145 25th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
145 25th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 145 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 145 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 145 25th St does offer parking.
Does 145 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 25th St have a pool?
No, 145 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 145 25th St have accessible units?
No, 145 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 145 25th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 25th St has units with dishwashers.
