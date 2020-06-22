145 25th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking media room

Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.



New carpet on 2nd level and new flooring on the main level.



This 1374 sqft condo has 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large walk-in-closet in master bedroom. Full master bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, smooth top stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer included. 1 carport and 1 assigned uncovered parking space. Central air conditioner.



Owner pays water/sewer/trash. You pay only gas and electric.



Rent is $1200 per month with $1500 security deposit. Must either have renter's insurance or sign a Property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month.



NO Pets and no smoking.



Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this wonderful townhome.