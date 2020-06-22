All apartments in Ogden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

138 Harrison BLVD

138 Harrison Blvd · (801) 828-8944
Location

138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404
Horace Mann

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Harrison BLVD · Avail. Jul 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
basketball court
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon.
Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs.
Storage galore throughout the entire home.
Ginormous kitchen, with a open floor plan, and unique details throughout the kitchen and dining room.
Large living room on the main floor with an additional one downstairs.
Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

Utilities in Tenants Name: Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Harrison BLVD have any available units?
138 Harrison BLVD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
Is 138 Harrison BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
138 Harrison BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Harrison BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 138 Harrison BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 138 Harrison BLVD offer parking?
No, 138 Harrison BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 138 Harrison BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Harrison BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Harrison BLVD have a pool?
No, 138 Harrison BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 138 Harrison BLVD have accessible units?
No, 138 Harrison BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Harrison BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Harrison BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Harrison BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Harrison BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
