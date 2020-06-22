Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry

138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon.

Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs.

Storage galore throughout the entire home.

Ginormous kitchen, with a open floor plan, and unique details throughout the kitchen and dining room.

Large living room on the main floor with an additional one downstairs.

Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.



Utilities in Tenants Name: Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.



No Pets Allowed



