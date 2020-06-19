Amenities

1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms. This home has more than enough storage, through-out the basement, to the kitchen. The backyard is fully fenced, and offers a 1 car garage, RV parking, a shed, and sprinkler system. Washer and dryer included.



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1305-henderson-drive



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,125 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



