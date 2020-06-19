All apartments in Ogden
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1305 Henderson Drive

1305 Henderson Drive · (801) 890-5942
Location

1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT 84404
Horace Mann

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Henderson Drive · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2712 sqft

Amenities

1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms. This home has more than enough storage, through-out the basement, to the kitchen. The backyard is fully fenced, and offers a 1 car garage, RV parking, a shed, and sprinkler system. Washer and dryer included.

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1305-henderson-drive

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,125 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE5709805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Henderson Drive have any available units?
1305 Henderson Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Henderson Drive have?
Some of 1305 Henderson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Henderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Henderson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Henderson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Henderson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Henderson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Henderson Drive does offer parking.
Does 1305 Henderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Henderson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Henderson Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Henderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Henderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Henderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Henderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Henderson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
