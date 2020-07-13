Ridgeview I

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Ridgeview Apartments is conveniently located near I-15 entrance, highway 89, City Creek Shopping Center, and Salt Lake International Airport. The beautiful grounds feature lush landscaping and grassy areas for relaxing. 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments include the following great amenities spacious, floor plans, modern appliances, washer/dryer hook ups. Spend some time working out in our fitness center, or relaxing in our clubhouse. Whether it's sophistication or relaxation you're looking for, Ridgeview is sure to satisfy!



Salt Lake City is a vibrant, thriving city, and you'll be right in the middle of it! Culture, shopping, and dining all find homes here. Now, so can you! Don't delay, call today to schedule a tour of your new home here at Ridgeview Apartments!