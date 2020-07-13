All apartments in North Salt Lake
Ridgeview I

110 South Main Street · (435) 236-3720
Location

110 South Main Street, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgeview I.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Ridgeview Apartments is conveniently located near I-15 entrance, highway 89, City Creek Shopping Center, and Salt Lake International Airport. The beautiful grounds feature lush landscaping and grassy areas for relaxing. 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments include the following great amenities spacious, floor plans, modern appliances, washer/dryer hook ups. Spend some time working out in our fitness center, or relaxing in our clubhouse. Whether it's sophistication or relaxation you're looking for, Ridgeview is sure to satisfy! \n\nSalt Lake City is a vibrant, thriving city, and you'll be right in the middle of it! Culture, shopping, and dining all find homes here. Now, so can you! Don't delay, call today to schedule a tour of your new home here at Ridgeview Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $399 OAC admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable Internet Comcast $100
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Storage Details: Extra storage $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgeview I have any available units?
Ridgeview I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does Ridgeview I have?
Some of Ridgeview I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgeview I currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgeview I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgeview I pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgeview I is pet friendly.
Does Ridgeview I offer parking?
Yes, Ridgeview I offers parking.
Does Ridgeview I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgeview I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgeview I have a pool?
No, Ridgeview I does not have a pool.
Does Ridgeview I have accessible units?
Yes, Ridgeview I has accessible units.
Does Ridgeview I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgeview I has units with dishwashers.
Does Ridgeview I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridgeview I has units with air conditioning.
