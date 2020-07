Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous townhome with open layout and lot of natural light! Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops and two toned paint throughout. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen has SS appliances, a large walk in pantry and island with pendent lighting. Nice laundry room with a washer and dryer included. 2 car garage and nice large driveway area with extra parking. Location is perfect- right off the center street exit, making commuting a breeze! It's also walking distance to the elementary school. This is the perfect place to call home!



For a showing or application Call/email/text Jenny

801-458-6857

jweller@peacefulpm.com