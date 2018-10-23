All apartments in North Salt Lake
1057 N Cambria Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1057 N Cambria Drive

1057 Cambria Dr · (801) 210-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 9

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
online portal
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi. Kitchen is complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. It is located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. The HOA features a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse/event rental! This home is a must see! Call Now!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Schedule a Viewing:
- Available Date: 7/9/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: Available
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Service Animals
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Living Room, Shed, Deck, Granite Countertops, Family Room, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), W/D Hookups, Stove/Oven, Garage (2car), Microwave, Disposal, Walk-In Closet, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Basement (Finished), Forced Air Heating, Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 N Cambria Drive have any available units?
1057 N Cambria Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1057 N Cambria Drive have?
Some of 1057 N Cambria Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 N Cambria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1057 N Cambria Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 N Cambria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1057 N Cambria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Salt Lake.
Does 1057 N Cambria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1057 N Cambria Drive does offer parking.
Does 1057 N Cambria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 N Cambria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 N Cambria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1057 N Cambria Drive has a pool.
Does 1057 N Cambria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1057 N Cambria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 N Cambria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 N Cambria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 N Cambria Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1057 N Cambria Drive has units with air conditioning.
