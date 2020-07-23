17 Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT with balconies

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
1771 N 350 W
1771 N 350 W, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2650 sqft
This is a large 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. 2 of these bathrooms feature jetted tubs and double sinks.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1154 Excalibur Way
1154 Excalibur Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Nice New very well taken care of townhouse In West Haven Granite Countertops throughout. Tile floors. Fridge Stove Microwave dishwasher included. The community does have a very nice pool about a 2 minute walk from the front door.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
2126 Pebble Brook Dr
2126 Pebblebrook Rd, Pleasant View, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2300 sqft
Beautiful Pleasant View home for rent, built in 2007 - Very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open stairs, large windows, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, microwave, double fridge with an ice maker, 2 car garage, patio, central air,
Results within 10 miles of North Ogden
Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,078
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2576 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt Ogden
3617 Birch Ave
3617 Birch Ave, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
3617 Birch Ave - 3617 Birch Ave Available 08/07/20 Walk to WSU. Spacious Duplex unit for rent. - Close to campus, east bench location. Plenty of parking. Backyard deck and open floor plan. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Terrace
Kara Manor
4931 S 425 W, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
4931 S 425 W #3 Available 07/28/20 Amazing 4plex Unit in a wonderful area. - This property is located in Washington Terrace at 4931S 425W. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Central access to Riverdale, Ogden, South Ogden, and South Weber.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
T.O. Smith
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
City Guide for North Ogden, UT

Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.

North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in North Ogden, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Ogden renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

