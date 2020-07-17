All apartments in North Ogden
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

618 E 1700 N

618 East 1700 North · No Longer Available
Location

618 East 1700 North, North Ogden, UT 84414
North Ogden

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property is in a great neighborhood and close to a nearby freeway! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5906168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 E 1700 N have any available units?
618 E 1700 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Ogden, UT.
What amenities does 618 E 1700 N have?
Some of 618 E 1700 N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 E 1700 N currently offering any rent specials?
618 E 1700 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 E 1700 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 E 1700 N is pet friendly.
Does 618 E 1700 N offer parking?
No, 618 E 1700 N does not offer parking.
Does 618 E 1700 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 E 1700 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 E 1700 N have a pool?
No, 618 E 1700 N does not have a pool.
Does 618 E 1700 N have accessible units?
No, 618 E 1700 N does not have accessible units.
Does 618 E 1700 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 E 1700 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 E 1700 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 E 1700 N does not have units with air conditioning.
