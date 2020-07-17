618 E 1700 N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!



This Property is in a great neighborhood and close to a nearby freeway! Come take a tour of your future home today!



(RLNE5906168)