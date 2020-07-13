Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage carport courtyard dog park e-payments google fiber guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Located in downtown Logan, Bridger Pointe Apartments offers multiple options with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes to choose from. With 3 floors, attached garages, and a pool, you'll find our pet-friendly apartments to be welcoming and spotless. We care about better Logan apartment living. Let us prove it to you.