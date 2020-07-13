All apartments in North Logan
Find more places like
Bridger Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Logan, UT
/
Bridger Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Bridger Pointe

1585 N 400 E · (435) 214-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Logan
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1585 N 400 E, North Logan, UT 84341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

The Birch-1

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

2 Bedrooms

The Willow-1

$1,065

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

3 Bedrooms

The Cottonwood-1

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridger Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Located in downtown Logan, Bridger Pointe Apartments offers multiple options with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes to choose from. With 3 floors, attached garages, and a pool, you'll find our pet-friendly apartments to be welcoming and spotless. We care about better Logan apartment living. Let us prove it to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: 40 LB Weight Limit
Parking Details: One covered parking spot is reserved and uncovered parking is first come first serve.
Storage Details: Storage space out on the patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bridger Pointe have any available units?
Bridger Pointe offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $915, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,065, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,125. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Bridger Pointe have?
Some of Bridger Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridger Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Bridger Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridger Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridger Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Bridger Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Bridger Pointe offers parking.
Does Bridger Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridger Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridger Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Bridger Pointe has a pool.
Does Bridger Pointe have accessible units?
No, Bridger Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Bridger Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridger Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridger Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridger Pointe has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Logan 3 BedroomsNorth Logan Apartments with GarageNorth Logan Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Layton, UTOgden, UTClearfield, UTRoy, UTWest Haven, UTSmithfield, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UTBrigham City, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTLogan, UTHarrisville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeUtah State UniversityWeber State UniversityIndependence University