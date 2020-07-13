Bridger Pointe.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: 40 LB Weight Limit
Parking Details: One covered parking spot is reserved and uncovered parking is first come first serve.
Storage Details: Storage space out on the patio/balcony