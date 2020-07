Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters ice maker walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup Property Amenities garage internet access pet friendly parking

Built with beautiful and modern architecture, Madrona apartments has spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with attached garages. Every one of our townhomes comes with faux hardwood floors, oversized walk-in closets, washer/dryer hook-ups, and convenient amenities. Located close to Murray City Park, Walden Park, and Mountview Park, you and your pet will love your location and your brand-new Murray apartment home. Call us today or schedule a tour!