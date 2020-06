Amenities

Newly remodeled 4 bed - 1.75 bath Home for Rent in Murray . This home has been remodeled, has new paint, carpet, hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, sink, all new stainless appliances, new lighting, doors, and bathroom fixtures. Has fireplace , dining room and family room. Nice size back yard for the kids. Washer Dryer Hookups.



Pet-Friendly and Section 8 Welcome. Call Marie at 801-564-1314 for a showing. Thank you