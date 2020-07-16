All apartments in Murray
4685 South Hanauer Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:43 PM

4685 South Hanauer Street

4685 South Hanauer Street · (801) 441-3034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4685 South Hanauer Street, Murray, UT 84107
Murray Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,055

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
For lease is a completely renovated, gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath in Murray!

Features include:

-2 bedrooms

-1 bath

-Brand new flooring and carpet!

-New kitchen with custom cabinets, backsplash and beautiful granite countertops

-Brand new stainless steel appliances!

-Huge walk in closet in master bedroom

-Lots of built-in storage!

-New tile surround in bathroom!

-New vanity!

-Convenient location right off of State Street!!

Rent: $1,055

Deposit: $900 ($525 refundable)

Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)

Tenant pays monthly fee of $95 for water, sewer, trash and parking

Tenant pays gas/electricity/internet

No smoking!

No pets!

Text Only: 801-613-1386

Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com

Phone: 801-528-4557 x3

Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors

*Security deposit subject to change based on background check.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 South Hanauer Street have any available units?
4685 South Hanauer Street has a unit available for $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4685 South Hanauer Street have?
Some of 4685 South Hanauer Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4685 South Hanauer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4685 South Hanauer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 South Hanauer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4685 South Hanauer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 4685 South Hanauer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4685 South Hanauer Street offers parking.
Does 4685 South Hanauer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4685 South Hanauer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 South Hanauer Street have a pool?
No, 4685 South Hanauer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4685 South Hanauer Street have accessible units?
No, 4685 South Hanauer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 South Hanauer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 South Hanauer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4685 South Hanauer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4685 South Hanauer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South
Murray, UT 84107
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd
Murray, UT 84123
Cottonwood Creek Estates
309 E 4500 S
Murray, UT 84107
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave
Murray, UT 84107
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E
Murray, UT 84107
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd
Murray, UT 84123
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St
Murray, UT 84107
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue
Murray, UT 84107

