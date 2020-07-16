4685 South Hanauer Street

Amenities

For lease is a completely renovated, gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath in Murray!



Features include:



-2 bedrooms



-1 bath



-Brand new flooring and carpet!



-New kitchen with custom cabinets, backsplash and beautiful granite countertops



-Brand new stainless steel appliances!



-Huge walk in closet in master bedroom



-Lots of built-in storage!



-New tile surround in bathroom!



-New vanity!



-Convenient location right off of State Street!!



Rent: $1,055



Deposit: $900 ($525 refundable)



Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)



Tenant pays monthly fee of $95 for water, sewer, trash and parking



Tenant pays gas/electricity/internet



No smoking!



No pets!



Text Only: 801-613-1386



Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com



Phone: 801-528-4557 x3



Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors



*Security deposit subject to change based on background check.

