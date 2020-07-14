All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Tapestry

852 E 3900 S · (865) 269-9938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT 84107
Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G104 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Unit E105 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Unit C103 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tapestry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
online portal
Live a life of luxury in these upscale, contemporary townhomes located in the urban community of Murray.\n\nThese brand-new, pet friendly townhomes offer 2-bedrooms with 2-bathroom floorplans along with the most desired amenities such as an attached two-car garage. Large windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. Interiors that feature two-tone paint along with an accent wall, custom high-end real wood cabinets, garden soaking tubs, and luxury wood-like floors. 9-foot ceilings that create a wonderful, open and airy ambiance in the spacious living and dining area. A gourmet kitchen that includes all stainless-steel appliances and includes an extended kitchen island bar.\n\nA life of lavishness is awaiting you at Tapestry Townhomes.\n\nContact Tapestry Townhome Community or Schedule a Tour of your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Move-in Fees: $299 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tapestry have any available units?
Tapestry has 5 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tapestry have?
Some of Tapestry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tapestry currently offering any rent specials?
Tapestry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tapestry pet-friendly?
Yes, Tapestry is pet friendly.
Does Tapestry offer parking?
Yes, Tapestry offers parking.
Does Tapestry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tapestry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tapestry have a pool?
No, Tapestry does not have a pool.
Does Tapestry have accessible units?
No, Tapestry does not have accessible units.
Does Tapestry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tapestry has units with dishwashers.
Does Tapestry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tapestry has units with air conditioning.
