Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly online portal

Live a life of luxury in these upscale, contemporary townhomes located in the urban community of Murray.



These brand-new, pet friendly townhomes offer 2-bedrooms with 2-bathroom floorplans along with the most desired amenities such as an attached two-car garage. Large windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. Interiors that feature two-tone paint along with an accent wall, custom high-end real wood cabinets, garden soaking tubs, and luxury wood-like floors. 9-foot ceilings that create a wonderful, open and airy ambiance in the spacious living and dining area. A gourmet kitchen that includes all stainless-steel appliances and includes an extended kitchen island bar.



A life of lavishness is awaiting you at Tapestry Townhomes.



