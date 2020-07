Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage furnished garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly

Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.



Our beautiful community has a unique and inviting environment with stunning views of the Wasatch Mountains. Holladay on Ninth Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments with unique and spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections*, covered parking, expanded basic cable, storage and much more!



The freshly landscaped grounds and refreshing swimming pool with a sundeck is a wonderful way to enjoy your summer days. Some of our other amenities include a coin operated laundry facility and playground. Residents enjoy the convenient location just minutes from Shopping, major bus lines and Interstate 15. Stop by Holladay on Ninth Apartments and tour your new apartment home today!