Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:28 AM

1349 E Mariposa Ave

1349 East Mariposa Avenue · (801) 210-9961
Location

1349 East Mariposa Avenue, Millcreek, UT 84106
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
online portal
This gorgeous Mill Creek rambler is fully loaded. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with large island and space for a dining table. The home has 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and tons of bonus space. Living room up and downstairs, office space, laundry room. covered patio, putting green, 2 car garage and lots of built in storage. Centrally located with easy access to everything you need!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

Virtual tours available!! Call to schedule!

THE BASICS
- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/oiiqyGPG1IU
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 3/29/2020
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- No Pets Allowed
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage Opener, Hardwood Floor, Living Room, Office/Den, Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 E Mariposa Ave have any available units?
1349 E Mariposa Ave has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1349 E Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 1349 E Mariposa Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 E Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1349 E Mariposa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 E Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1349 E Mariposa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 1349 E Mariposa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1349 E Mariposa Ave does offer parking.
Does 1349 E Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 E Mariposa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 E Mariposa Ave have a pool?
No, 1349 E Mariposa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1349 E Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1349 E Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 E Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 E Mariposa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 E Mariposa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1349 E Mariposa Ave has units with air conditioning.
