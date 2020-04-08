1349 E Mariposa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge on-site laundry parking putting green garage online portal

This gorgeous Mill Creek rambler is fully loaded. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with large island and space for a dining table. The home has 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and tons of bonus space. Living room up and downstairs, office space, laundry room. covered patio, putting green, 2 car garage and lots of built in storage. Centrally located with easy access to everything you need!



Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!



Virtual tours available!! Call to schedule!



THE BASICS

- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/oiiqyGPG1IU

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/

- Available Date: 3/29/2020

- Parking: 2 Car Garage

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- No Pets Allowed

- No Utilities Included



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Monthly premium starting at $5/month

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge

- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- Inspection App Included

- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW

- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)

- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month

- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage

- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.

- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 316-1590



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



