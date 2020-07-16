1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Quiet & Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in Holladay - A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Located in the Quiet and Well kept Quail Brook East Condominium Community. This Ground Floor Condo features a Large Master Suite, Private Patio, Storage Closet & Washer/Dryer Hook Ups.



Quail Brook East is Centrally Located Near Shopping and Easy Freeway Access. Enjoy Mature landscaping, a Duck Pond, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, and More! This is a Smoke Free and Pet Free Community.



* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!



Please note - listing information may be changed without notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2762222)