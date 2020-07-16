All apartments in Millcreek
Find more places like 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millcreek, UT
/
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos

1042 Quail Vista Court · (801) 262-3900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Millcreek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1042 Quail Vista Court, Millcreek, UT 84117
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H Quailbrook Condos · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Quiet & Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in Holladay - A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Located in the Quiet and Well kept Quail Brook East Condominium Community. This Ground Floor Condo features a Large Master Suite, Private Patio, Storage Closet & Washer/Dryer Hook Ups.

Quail Brook East is Centrally Located Near Shopping and Easy Freeway Access. Enjoy Mature landscaping, a Duck Pond, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, and More! This is a Smoke Free and Pet Free Community.

* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!

Please note - listing information may be changed without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2762222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos have any available units?
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos have?
Some of 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos currently offering any rent specials?
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos pet-friendly?
No, 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos offer parking?
Yes, 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos offers parking.
Does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos have a pool?
Yes, 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos has a pool.
Does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos have accessible units?
No, 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastbrook Apartments
1735 E 3300 S
Millcreek, UT 84106
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W
Millcreek, UT 84123
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Elmwood
4320 S 700 E
Millcreek, UT 84107
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr
Millcreek, UT 84124
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St
Millcreek, UT 84107
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S
Millcreek, UT 84107

Similar Pages

Millcreek 1 BedroomsMillcreek 2 Bedrooms
Millcreek Apartments with BalconiesMillcreek Dog Friendly Apartments
Millcreek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity