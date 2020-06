Amenities

w/d hookup parking gym pool playground pool table

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table

8248 South Resaca Drive Unit J-06 Available 06/29/20 East Town Village Condo - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo, 1 assigned parking spot with extra community parking available on a first come first serve basis. Great oasis close to shopping and Interchanges. The community clubhouse includes a workout room, Pool table and 2 pools. Basket ball court and playground right around the corner. Washer dryer hookups in unit with lots of storage in unit. Power and Gas will be billed at a flat rate of $100 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (subject to change based on usage) Water Sewer Trash is Provided By the HOA



Call 801-473-1127 to set an appointment to view

Apply online at www.ameritrue.com



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent

No Smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851420)