7745 South 415 East

Amenities
For lease is a 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage located at 7745 S 415 E in Midvale.
Features Include:
-3 spacious bedrooms
-1.5 baths
-Brand new kitchen!
-Granite countertops!
-Custom tile backsplash
-Stainless steel appliances
-Brand new carpet and tile throughout!
-Washer/Dryer Hookups
-Lots of storage!
-Custom tile work in bathrooms
-Modern, ,stylish finishes!
-New paint!
-Fenced in back yard
-1 car attached garage
Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent.
Rent: $1,650
Deposit: $1,500 ($1,125 refundable)
Tenant pays $100 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash
Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)
NO SMOKING!!! NO SMOKING!!! NO VAPING!!!
For showings call 801-528-4557 Ext 3
Text ONLY: 801-613-1386
Email rentutahleasing@gmail.com
Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.