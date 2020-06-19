7745 South 415 East

Amenities

For lease is a 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage located at 7745 S 415 E in Midvale.



Features Include:

-3 spacious bedrooms



-1.5 baths



-Brand new kitchen!



-Granite countertops!



-Custom tile backsplash



-Stainless steel appliances



-Brand new carpet and tile throughout!



-Washer/Dryer Hookups



-Lots of storage!



-Custom tile work in bathrooms



-Modern, ,stylish finishes!



-New paint!



-Fenced in back yard



-1 car attached garage



Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent.



Rent: $1,650

Deposit: $1,500 ($1,125 refundable)

Tenant pays $100 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash



Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)



NO SMOKING!!! NO SMOKING!!! NO VAPING!!!



For showings call 801-528-4557 Ext 3



Text ONLY: 801-613-1386



Email rentutahleasing@gmail.com



Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors

