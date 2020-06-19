All apartments in Midvale
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7745 415 East, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvalley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease is a 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage located at 7745 S 415 E in Midvale.

Features Include:
-3 spacious bedrooms

-1.5 baths

-Brand new kitchen!

-Granite countertops!

-Custom tile backsplash

-Stainless steel appliances

-Brand new carpet and tile throughout!

-Washer/Dryer Hookups

-Lots of storage!

-Custom tile work in bathrooms

-Modern, ,stylish finishes!

-New paint!

-Fenced in back yard

-1 car attached garage

Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent.

Rent: $1,650
Deposit: $1,500 ($1,125 refundable)
Tenant pays $100 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash

Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)

NO SMOKING!!! NO SMOKING!!! NO VAPING!!!

For showings call 801-528-4557 Ext 3

Text ONLY: 801-613-1386

Email rentutahleasing@gmail.com

Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7745 South 415 East have any available units?
7745 South 415 East has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7745 South 415 East have?
Some of 7745 South 415 East's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7745 South 415 East currently offering any rent specials?
7745 South 415 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7745 South 415 East pet-friendly?
No, 7745 South 415 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 7745 South 415 East offer parking?
Yes, 7745 South 415 East does offer parking.
Does 7745 South 415 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7745 South 415 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7745 South 415 East have a pool?
No, 7745 South 415 East does not have a pool.
Does 7745 South 415 East have accessible units?
No, 7745 South 415 East does not have accessible units.
Does 7745 South 415 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7745 South 415 East does not have units with dishwashers.
