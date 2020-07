Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access new construction online portal playground pool table smoke-free community

Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven. Immerse yourself in the heart of a growing city and enjoy a turnkey lifestyle in a spacious home full of luxury amenities, classic comforts, and modern conveniences. Our community is ideally suited for families of all sizes with plenty of room to relax, unwind, and just enjoy your days. Welcome to a beautiful existence.