All apartments in Manti
Find more places like 174 E 400 N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manti, UT
/
174 E 400 N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

174 E 400 N

174 East 400 North Street · (385) 325-2929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

174 East 400 North Street, Manti, UT 84642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 174 E 400 N · Avail. Aug 15

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
174 E 400 N Available 08/15/20 Great Snow College Female Student Housing - Located only a few miles from Ephraim, college students can have their own private oasis with an incredible view of the Manti Temple. This adorable single-family home boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The spacious kitchen and living room will give you plenty of space to spread out, and the private yard provides great outdoor opportunities. Only available during fall/spring semesters.

Financials:
Monthly Rent: $350/private room, $300/shared room, $1100/whole unit
Security Deposit: Equal to one month's rent OAC
Application Fee: $35/person 18 or over
One time Lease Initiation Fee: $50/lease for by the bedroom, $100 for whole unit
Utilities are not included and will billed monthly

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 E 400 N have any available units?
174 E 400 N has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 174 E 400 N currently offering any rent specials?
174 E 400 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 E 400 N pet-friendly?
No, 174 E 400 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manti.
Does 174 E 400 N offer parking?
No, 174 E 400 N does not offer parking.
Does 174 E 400 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 E 400 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 E 400 N have a pool?
No, 174 E 400 N does not have a pool.
Does 174 E 400 N have accessible units?
No, 174 E 400 N does not have accessible units.
Does 174 E 400 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 E 400 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 E 400 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 E 400 N does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 174 E 400 N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Payson, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity