Last updated July 1 2020

8737 Redbud Court

8737 Redbud Court · (801) 701-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8737 Redbud Court, Magna, UT 84044
Magna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(Currently occupied! Call to schedule a showing!!)
A very nice neighborhood, a newer home. A 4 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms. A nice private fenced in yard. A must see! It comes with all of the appliances.

$95 collected monthly for water/sewer/trash.

$45 application fee and $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertymanagmentsaltlakecity.com or contact the office at (801) 571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 Redbud Court have any available units?
8737 Redbud Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8737 Redbud Court currently offering any rent specials?
8737 Redbud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 Redbud Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8737 Redbud Court is pet friendly.
Does 8737 Redbud Court offer parking?
No, 8737 Redbud Court does not offer parking.
Does 8737 Redbud Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8737 Redbud Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 Redbud Court have a pool?
No, 8737 Redbud Court does not have a pool.
Does 8737 Redbud Court have accessible units?
No, 8737 Redbud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 Redbud Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8737 Redbud Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8737 Redbud Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8737 Redbud Court does not have units with air conditioning.
