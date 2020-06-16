7390 West Candis Place

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Move In Ready! Basement Apartment



In a quiet cul de sac, you will love this private, independent basement apartment!

New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout. Recently remodeled.



All adults over the age of 18 need to apply.

Application fee $50 each

Rent $895.5

Monthly management fee: $99

Deposit $995, No security deposit option for qualifying renters

One Time Office Fee $300

Utilities Not Included

No Smoking



If you have questions about renting this property please call: Leasing Center: 866-956-1714



If you want to apply for the property:



Visit our website at:



www.TierOneRENTS.com



If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com



https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action



http://tieronerents.com/tenant-screening-c...



Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.