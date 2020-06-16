All apartments in Magna
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

7390 West Candis Place

7390 West Candis Place · (801) 666-2446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7390 West Candis Place, Magna, UT 84044
Magna

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move In Ready! Basement Apartment

In a quiet cul de sac, you will love this private, independent basement apartment!
New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout. Recently remodeled.

All adults over the age of 18 need to apply.
Application fee $50 each
Rent $895.5
Monthly management fee: $99
Deposit $995, No security deposit option for qualifying renters
One Time Office Fee $300
Utilities Not Included
No Smoking

If you have questions about renting this property please call: Leasing Center: 866-956-1714

If you want to apply for the property:

Visit our website at:

www.TierOneRENTS.com

If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action

http://tieronerents.com/tenant-screening-c...

Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7390 West Candis Place have any available units?
7390 West Candis Place has a unit available for $896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7390 West Candis Place currently offering any rent specials?
7390 West Candis Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7390 West Candis Place pet-friendly?
No, 7390 West Candis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Magna.
Does 7390 West Candis Place offer parking?
No, 7390 West Candis Place does not offer parking.
Does 7390 West Candis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7390 West Candis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7390 West Candis Place have a pool?
No, 7390 West Candis Place does not have a pool.
Does 7390 West Candis Place have accessible units?
No, 7390 West Candis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7390 West Candis Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7390 West Candis Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7390 West Candis Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7390 West Candis Place does not have units with air conditioning.
