Magna, UT
2763 Cyprus Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

2763 Cyprus Lane

2763 Cyprus Lane · (385) 259-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2763 Cyprus Lane, Magna, UT 84044
Magna

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2763 Cyprus Lane · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property includes a beautiful front and back yard. Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5617970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Cyprus Lane have any available units?
2763 Cyprus Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2763 Cyprus Lane have?
Some of 2763 Cyprus Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 Cyprus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Cyprus Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Cyprus Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2763 Cyprus Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2763 Cyprus Lane offer parking?
No, 2763 Cyprus Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2763 Cyprus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 Cyprus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Cyprus Lane have a pool?
No, 2763 Cyprus Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Cyprus Lane have accessible units?
No, 2763 Cyprus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Cyprus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2763 Cyprus Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 Cyprus Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 Cyprus Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
