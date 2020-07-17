Amenities

dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

2614 S Lesseps Lane Magna, UT 84044



The New Colony Farms Townhomes. Now Leasing!

ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Smart Home Package:

Smart home features (smart door locks, doorbell camera, smart thermostat, smart home hub)

Water

Sewer

Trash

High Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

DNA Testing Fee $65

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit colonyfarmstownhomes.com/animal-policy/ for more information about our animal policies.



PARKING:

1 Car Attached Garage

1 Car Parking Pad or Assigned additional parking spot



COMMUNITY:

Colony Farms is the first smart home development of its kind. This premier townhome and condo community is located just off Hwy 201 and 7200 S in Magna. Colony Farms is minutes away from downtown Salt Lake. Our community offers its residents an array of amenities, including a dog park, a tot lot, as well as a pool and spacious clubhouse for working out. This beautiful location provides amazing views of the Salt Lake valley and the Wasatch Mountain range. Colony Farms is within minutes of shopping and amenities that you can take advantage of.



Notable Features of Colony Farms:



• Community Pool

• Clubhouse

• Playground

• Fitness Center

• Pet Play Area



