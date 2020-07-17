All apartments in Magna
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

2614 S Lesseps Lane

2614 S Lesseps Ln · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2614 S Lesseps Ln, Magna, UT 84044
Magna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
2614 S Lesseps Lane Magna, UT 84044

The New Colony Farms Townhomes. Now Leasing!
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.colonyfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Smart Home Package:
Smart home features (smart door locks, doorbell camera, smart thermostat, smart home hub)
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit colonyfarmstownhomes.com/animal-policy/ for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad or Assigned additional parking spot

COMMUNITY:
Colony Farms is the first smart home development of its kind. This premier townhome and condo community is located just off Hwy 201 and 7200 S in Magna. Colony Farms is minutes away from downtown Salt Lake. Our community offers its residents an array of amenities, including a dog park, a tot lot, as well as a pool and spacious clubhouse for working out. This beautiful location provides amazing views of the Salt Lake valley and the Wasatch Mountain range. Colony Farms is within minutes of shopping and amenities that you can take advantage of.

Notable Features of Colony Farms:

• Community Pool
• Clubhouse
• Playground
• Fitness Center
• Pet Play Area

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 S Lesseps Lane have any available units?
2614 S Lesseps Lane has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2614 S Lesseps Lane have?
Some of 2614 S Lesseps Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 S Lesseps Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2614 S Lesseps Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 S Lesseps Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 S Lesseps Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2614 S Lesseps Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2614 S Lesseps Lane offers parking.
Does 2614 S Lesseps Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 S Lesseps Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 S Lesseps Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2614 S Lesseps Lane has a pool.
Does 2614 S Lesseps Lane have accessible units?
No, 2614 S Lesseps Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 S Lesseps Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 S Lesseps Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 S Lesseps Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2614 S Lesseps Lane has units with air conditioning.






