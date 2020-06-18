All apartments in Logan
832 North 480 West

832 480 West · (435) 755-8689 ext. 1004
Location

832 480 West, Logan, UT 84321
Bridger

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 832 North 480 West · Avail. Jun 29

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
832 North 480 West Available 06/29/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with fully fenced back yard, and 2 car garage! - This adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, it has a 2 car garage, a fully fenced back yard, with a cement patio, and shed. Inside features a mud room, and plenty of storage, master bedroom has walk in closet and personal bathroom with large bathtub.

Animal Policy: Not Accepted
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Logan, Dominion Energy.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $150
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4988254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 North 480 West have any available units?
832 North 480 West has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 832 North 480 West have?
Some of 832 North 480 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 North 480 West currently offering any rent specials?
832 North 480 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 North 480 West pet-friendly?
No, 832 North 480 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Logan.
Does 832 North 480 West offer parking?
Yes, 832 North 480 West does offer parking.
Does 832 North 480 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 North 480 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 North 480 West have a pool?
No, 832 North 480 West does not have a pool.
Does 832 North 480 West have accessible units?
No, 832 North 480 West does not have accessible units.
Does 832 North 480 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 North 480 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 North 480 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 North 480 West does not have units with air conditioning.
