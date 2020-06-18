Amenities
832 North 480 West Available 06/29/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with fully fenced back yard, and 2 car garage! - This adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, it has a 2 car garage, a fully fenced back yard, with a cement patio, and shed. Inside features a mud room, and plenty of storage, master bedroom has walk in closet and personal bathroom with large bathtub.
Animal Policy: Not Accepted
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Logan, Dominion Energy.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $150
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
No Pets Allowed
