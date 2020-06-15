Amenities

83 West Hampton Place Available 07/13/20 Yorkshire Village Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage - This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage, comes with a washer and dryer. This unit has forced air/heating, and is equipped with lots of storage in the unit and in the garage it also includes a private fenced patio area. You will have access to amenities such as the Clubhouse with tennis/basket ball courts, playgrounds and walking paths. There is a bus stop that is a 1 minute walk from this unit and is on route #9



Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Logan, Dominion Energy

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 option 2



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2353699)