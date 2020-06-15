All apartments in Logan
Find more places like
83 West Hampton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Logan, UT
/
83 West Hampton Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

83 West Hampton Place

83 Hampton Pl · (435) 755-8689 ext. 1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Logan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

83 Hampton Pl, Logan, UT 84341
Bridger

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 83 West Hampton Place · Avail. Jul 13

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
83 West Hampton Place Available 07/13/20 Yorkshire Village Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage - This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage, comes with a washer and dryer. This unit has forced air/heating, and is equipped with lots of storage in the unit and in the garage it also includes a private fenced patio area. You will have access to amenities such as the Clubhouse with tennis/basket ball courts, playgrounds and walking paths. There is a bus stop that is a 1 minute walk from this unit and is on route #9

Animal Policy: NO
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Logan, Dominion Energy
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 option 2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2353699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 83 West Hampton Place have any available units?
83 West Hampton Place has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 West Hampton Place have?
Some of 83 West Hampton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 West Hampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
83 West Hampton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 West Hampton Place pet-friendly?
No, 83 West Hampton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Logan.
Does 83 West Hampton Place offer parking?
Yes, 83 West Hampton Place does offer parking.
Does 83 West Hampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 West Hampton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 West Hampton Place have a pool?
No, 83 West Hampton Place does not have a pool.
Does 83 West Hampton Place have accessible units?
No, 83 West Hampton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 83 West Hampton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 West Hampton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 West Hampton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 West Hampton Place has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Logan 3 BedroomsLogan Apartments with GarageLogan Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Layton, UTOgden, UTClearfield, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTWest Haven, UTCenterville, UTSmithfield, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UTBrigham City, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTHarrisville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeUtah State UniversityWeber State UniversityIndependence University