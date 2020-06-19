Rent Calculator
Home
/
Logan, UT
/
76 E. 200 S. - 2
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
76 E. 200 S. - 2
76 East 200 South
·
No Longer Available
Location
76 East 200 South, Logan, UT 84321
Wilson
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets Welcome. Washer/Dryer in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 76 E. 200 S. - 2 have any available units?
76 E. 200 S. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Logan, UT
.
Is 76 E. 200 S. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
76 E. 200 S. - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 E. 200 S. - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 E. 200 S. - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 76 E. 200 S. - 2 offer parking?
No, 76 E. 200 S. - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 76 E. 200 S. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 E. 200 S. - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 E. 200 S. - 2 have a pool?
No, 76 E. 200 S. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 76 E. 200 S. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 76 E. 200 S. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 76 E. 200 S. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 E. 200 S. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 E. 200 S. - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 E. 200 S. - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
