Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:56 PM

541 South 850 East

541 South 850 East · No Longer Available
Location

541 South 850 East, Lehi, UT 84043

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2 Uncovered Spaces
Additional garage space available for rent

COMMUNITY:
Easton Park is a highly sought after new community located just off 500 East and State Street in American Fork. This convenient location allows quick access to I-15, quick access to American Fork Canyon, and beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.

Additional great features located nearby:

• Massive 7-acre park
• Soccer Fields
• Zip Line
• Pavilions
• Community Shopping
• Playgrounds
• Park
• Pickle and Basketball Courts
• Dog Park
• Minutes from American Fork city center

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 6/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 541 South 850 East have any available units?
541 South 850 East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehi, UT.
What amenities does 541 South 850 East have?
Some of 541 South 850 East's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 South 850 East currently offering any rent specials?
541 South 850 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 South 850 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 South 850 East is pet friendly.
Does 541 South 850 East offer parking?
Yes, 541 South 850 East does offer parking.
Does 541 South 850 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 South 850 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 South 850 East have a pool?
No, 541 South 850 East does not have a pool.
Does 541 South 850 East have accessible units?
No, 541 South 850 East does not have accessible units.
Does 541 South 850 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 South 850 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 South 850 East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 541 South 850 East has units with air conditioning.

