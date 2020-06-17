All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 3561 W Barley Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
3561 W Barley Bend
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

3561 W Barley Bend

3561 W Barley Bnd · (801) 717-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3561 W Barley Bnd, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3561 W Barley Bend · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor activities along the Jordan River Trail and Utah Lake.

Call/Text Kayla (801) 717-9292 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Rent: $1,495 + $135 HOA fee
Deposit: $1,595 ($100 non-refundable)
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Built March 2020! Beautiful modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2287 square feet townhome with unfinished basement and plenty of storage. Upgraded granite kitchen countertops with great room open layout. Walk-in closets throughout, washer/dryer hookups, central air conditioning, 2-car garage, back patio, smart home features available.

HOA includes:
- Cabana
- Park
- Walking/Nature Trails
- Club House
- Pool
- Pickle Ball Court
- Pump Bike Track
- Hammock Park
Pump Bike Track is already in; builder projects pool and rest of amenities to come Summer 2020!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 W Barley Bend have any available units?
3561 W Barley Bend has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3561 W Barley Bend have?
Some of 3561 W Barley Bend's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 W Barley Bend currently offering any rent specials?
3561 W Barley Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 W Barley Bend pet-friendly?
No, 3561 W Barley Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3561 W Barley Bend offer parking?
Yes, 3561 W Barley Bend does offer parking.
Does 3561 W Barley Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 W Barley Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 W Barley Bend have a pool?
Yes, 3561 W Barley Bend has a pool.
Does 3561 W Barley Bend have accessible units?
No, 3561 W Barley Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 W Barley Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 W Barley Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 W Barley Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3561 W Barley Bend has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3561 W Barley Bend?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity