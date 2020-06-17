3561 W Barley Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor activities along the Jordan River Trail and Utah Lake.



Call/Text Kayla (801) 717-9292 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Rent: $1,495 + $135 HOA fee

Deposit: $1,595 ($100 non-refundable)

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Built March 2020! Beautiful modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2287 square feet townhome with unfinished basement and plenty of storage. Upgraded granite kitchen countertops with great room open layout. Walk-in closets throughout, washer/dryer hookups, central air conditioning, 2-car garage, back patio, smart home features available.



HOA includes:

- Cabana

- Park

- Walking/Nature Trails

- Club House

- Pool

- Pickle Ball Court

- Pump Bike Track

- Hammock Park

Pump Bike Track is already in; builder projects pool and rest of amenities to come Summer 2020!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633163)