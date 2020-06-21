All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1

2659 W Nile Dr · (801) 735-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT 84043
Thanksgiving Point Business Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom. A FABULOUS Master Bedroom with large bathroom and a fantastic walkin closet. Across the street from the Elementary School. Spacious two car garage. No pets, no smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Presented by Presidio Property Management.

https://view.ricohtours.com/04b2c48b-a9bf-458b-9404-be9367ff9be9/
Lovely Lehi Townhome near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 have any available units?
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 have?
Some of 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 has a pool.
Does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1 has units with air conditioning.
