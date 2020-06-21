2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom. A FABULOUS Master Bedroom with large bathroom and a fantastic walkin closet. Across the street from the Elementary School. Spacious two car garage. No pets, no smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Presented by Presidio Property Management.



https://view.ricohtours.com/04b2c48b-a9bf-458b-9404-be9367ff9be9/

Lovely Lehi Townhome near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain