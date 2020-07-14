All apartments in Layton
Hidden Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Hidden Cove

2075 N Main St · (801) 217-9176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2075 N Main St, Layton, UT 84041

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-830-1

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1064-1

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

B2-1072-1

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C2-1295-1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
pool table
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, dining and just minuets away from downtown Salt Lake City. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind! These beautiful apartment homes feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities; gourmet kitchens with full size refrigerators, dishwashers, and disposals, walk in kitchen pantries , central heating and air conditioning, full size washer and dryer hook-ups, private balcony/patio, spacious walk-in closets, and more! At Hidden Cove Apartments, you'll enjoy a comfortable life of luxury and relaxation. Our residents are offered full access to all our exquisite community amenities. From the lavish clubhouse to our soothing pool, you'll find easy living with endless comforts here at Hidden Cove Apartments. Some of our other amenities include our expansive health and wellness center, beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views, peaceful walking paths, childrens playground, covered parking, guest parking and so much more! We pride ourselves on ensuring the best in apartment living! Tour our photo gallery and see why Hidden Cove Apartments is the perfect place to call home! Comfort, convenience and style are just a few of the features you'll find here at Hidden Cove. Choose from one of our spaciously designed floor plans that will suit any lifestyle. Experience a wide array of interior features that help make your everyday life easier. Come home to Hidden Cove Apartments and see why this is a perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $425
Move-in Fees: Online start-up fee $10
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: 1 covered per unit, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Cove have any available units?
Hidden Cove offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,042, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,169, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Cove have?
Some of Hidden Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Cove is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Cove offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Cove offers parking.
Does Hidden Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Cove have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Cove has a pool.
Does Hidden Cove have accessible units?
No, Hidden Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Cove has units with dishwashers.
